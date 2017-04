MUMBAI Aug 1 India's central bank likely sold dollars via state-run banks in early trades on Thursday after the currency weakened tracking the dollar's strength in Asia, dealers said.

The Reserve Bank of India was seen selling dollars from 60.75 rupee levels, three dealers told Reuters.

The rupee was last changing hands at 60.60/61 after falling to 60.8325 in early trades. It closed at 60.40/41 on Wednesday.

