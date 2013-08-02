MUMBAI Aug 2 India's central bank likely sold dollars via local banks to pull rupee off near-record lows, four dealers told Reuters.

State-run banks likely sold dollars from 61.17 rupee levels, dealers said. The rupee was last trading at 60.89/93, still not far from the record low of 61.21 hit on July 8.

