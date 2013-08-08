MUMBAI Aug 8 The Indian rupee rose on Thursday, benefitting from a global risk-on trade, but dealers said the outlook is dependant on further steps from the government and the central bank to help prop up the currency.

The rupee was trading 61.19/20 to a dollar versus 61.30/31 last close. It fell to a record low on 61.80 on Tuesday.

Bond yields eased, helped by a rise in U.S. government debt prices. The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 2 basis points at 8.12 percent.

