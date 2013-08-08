BRIEF-Norris Medicines chairman Navnit Jethabhai Patel resigns
* Says Navnit Jethabhai Patel, the chairman of the company has expressed his desire to discontinue as the chairman
MUMBAI Aug 8 The Indian rupee rose on Thursday, benefitting from a global risk-on trade, but dealers said the outlook is dependant on further steps from the government and the central bank to help prop up the currency.
The rupee was trading 61.19/20 to a dollar versus 61.30/31 last close. It fell to a record low on 61.80 on Tuesday.
Bond yields eased, helped by a rise in U.S. government debt prices. The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 2 basis points at 8.12 percent.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Closure order issued by Telangana State Pollution Control Board in respect of one of three units situated at Hyderabad, has been revoked Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Mar 29 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET --------