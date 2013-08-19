MUMBAI Aug 19 The Indian rupee fell to a record low on Monday as the government's steps unveiled last week seemed inadequate to stall the currency's fall.

The rupee fell as much as 62.40 to the dollar in early trade, breaching the previous low of 62.03 hit on Friday. It had closed at 61.65/66.

Government bond yields remained at 21-month highs with the 10-year bond at 8.95 percent, up 7 basis points. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Supriya Kurane)