(Corrects rupee's previous close in second paragraph)

MUMBAI Aug 19 The Indian rupee fell past 63 per dollar to a record low on sustained dollar demand from state-run and foreign banks.

The rupee fell to 63.15 to a dollar, down 2.4 percent on the day. The currency closed trading on Friday at 61.65/66 (not 61.55/56). (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar & Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)