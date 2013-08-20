MUMBAI Aug 20 India's central bank was seen selling dollars via state-run banks, starting at around 63.85 levels, to pull the rupee off record lows, five dealers told Reuters.

The rupee was last at 63.56/58 to the dollar, off its low of 64.13 seen early in session.

Bond yields also came off with the recovery in the rupee. The 10-year yield was last at 9.27 percent, up 4 basis points on the day, tracking the rupee recovery. It rose to 9.48 percent in session. (Reporting by Swati Bhat & Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)