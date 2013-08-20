BRIEF-Reliance Industries says over 72 mln Jio customers sign up for Prime plan
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
MUMBAI Aug 20 India's central bank was seen selling dollars via state-run banks, starting at around 63.85 levels, to pull the rupee off record lows, five dealers told Reuters.
The rupee was last at 63.56/58 to the dollar, off its low of 64.13 seen early in session.
Bond yields also came off with the recovery in the rupee. The 10-year yield was last at 9.27 percent, up 4 basis points on the day, tracking the rupee recovery. It rose to 9.48 percent in session. (Reporting by Swati Bhat & Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors
* India cenbank says foreign investment limits in central government bonds, state development loans for April-June to be increased by 110 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) and 60 billion rupees, respectively