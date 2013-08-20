Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI Aug 20 The Indian rupee extended losses past 64 to a dollar on continued concerns about how the country will fund its current account deficit in case fund flows taper out of emerging markets.
The rupee fell to 64.05 to a dollar, a record low, breaching a key psychological level of 64. It had last closed at 63.13/14. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Dow -0.28 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)