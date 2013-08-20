MUMBAI Aug 20 The Indian rupee extended losses past 64 to a dollar on continued concerns about how the country will fund its current account deficit in case fund flows taper out of emerging markets.

The rupee fell to 64.05 to a dollar, a record low, breaching a key psychological level of 64. It had last closed at 63.13/14. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)