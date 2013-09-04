MUMBAI, Sept 4 The Indian rupee gained on Wednesday as heavy dollar selling by state-run banks, which dealers cited as likely on behalf of the central bank, helped offset early losses.

The rupee closed at 67.065/075 to the dollar as against Tuesday's close of 67.63/64. It had fallen to 68.62 in early session, not far from its record low of 68.85 seen last week.

