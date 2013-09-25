MUMBAI, Sept 25 The Indian rupee opened largely unchanged and was seen trading in a tight range in the first few minutes of trade with sentiment slightly subdued due to weaker Asian shares and currencies.

Traders will watch the domestic sharemarket open for further direction.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 62.78/79 per dollar at 0902 India time (0332 GMT) compared to its close of 62.7525/7625 on Tuesday.

The unit has so far moved in a range of 62.70 to 62.82. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Supriya Kurane)