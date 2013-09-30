MUMBAI, Sept 30 The Indian rupee fell on Monday, tailing global risk-off sentiment on a potential shutdown of the U.S. government, but was still on course for its best month in a year.

The rupee was at 62.93/95 to the dollar versus its Friday close at 62.51/52.

Dealers will await the June-quarter current account and balance of payments data, due at 1130 GMT, with economists expecting the gap to widen from the March quarter. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Supriya Kurane)