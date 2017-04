MUMBAI Oct 1 The Indian rupee gained on Tuesday, with the currency finding some support from a lower-than-expected June quarter current account gap, though a looming U.S. government shutdown continued to weigh.

The rupee rose to 62.47/49 to the dollar versus its Monday's close at 62.60/61.

India's current account deficit grew less than expected in the June quarter and is tipped to ease in coming months as a pick-up in exports and lower gold imports improve the trade balance, offering relief to the battered rupee. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)