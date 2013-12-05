MUMBAI Dec 5 The Indian rupee gained to its
strongest against the dollar in a month on Thursday as exit
polls predicted a strong showing for the key opposition party in
state elections held since November.
Results for state elections are due on Sunday. Confirmation
of a strong showing by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party
would bolster the chances of victory in general elections due by
May, according to analysts. BJP is perceived by many investors
as being more business friendly.
Still, opinion and exit polls have a patchy track record in
India. Most surveys forecast the wrong outcome in the 2004
general election.
The rupee gained to 61.75 against the dollar, its
strongest level since Nov. 5. It was last trading at 61.76/77
compared to its 62.05/06 close on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)