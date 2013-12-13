MUMBAI Dec 13 The Indian rupee fell and bonds
yields surged on Friday after retail inflation spiked, raising
bets of a rate hike at the central bank's policy meeting next
week.
The rupee fell to as much as 62.18 to a dollar and
was last trading at 62.14/15. It had last closed at 61.81/82.
Bond yields surged as traders factored in the prospect of
the third rate hike by Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram
Rajan.
The 10-year bond yield was up 7 basis points
at 8.92 percent.
Sharply higher food prices drove up retail inflation
INCPIY=ECI to 11.24 percent in November from 10.17 percent in
October, data released Thursday showed.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar & Swati Bhat; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)