MUMBAI, March 30 India's main indexes rallied in
the last day of the quarter to post their first weekly rise in
six, as lenders gained after the central bank's surprise bond
purchases were seen helping inject liquidity into the sector.
Year-end portfolio management was also helping the index,
with the banking sector up almost 25 percent for the
quarter, making it one of the top performing sectors from
January to March.
Comments from Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee that buyers
of participatory notes, or derivatives that had sparked anxiety
about taxation for foreign investors, failed to soothe concerns,
as it left open the prospect of taxing the foreign institutional
investor selling those securities.
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 1.8
percent to 17,370.45 points. The 50-share NSE index
provisionally added 2.3 p e rcent lower at 5,295.55.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by
Rafael Nam)