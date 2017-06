(Repeats to attach to alert)

MUMBAI, March 30 India's main indexes rallied in the last day of the quarter to post their first weekly rise in six, as lenders gained after the central bank's surprise bond purchases were seen helping inject liquidity into the sector.

Year-end portfolio management was also helping the index, with the banking sector up almost 25 percent for the quarter, making it one of the top performing sectors from January to March.

Comments from Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee that buyers of participatory notes, or derivatives that had sparked anxiety about taxation for foreign investors, failed to soothe concerns, as it left open the prospect of taxing the foreign institutional investor selling those securities.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 1.8 percent to 17,370.45 points. The 50-share NSE index provisionally added 2.3 p e rcent lower at 5,295.55. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)