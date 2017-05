People watch a news channel displayed on a large screen on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building, February 28, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

NEW DELHI India's capital markets regulator will soon ease registration norms for foreign investors, Securities and Exchange Board of India chief U.K. Sinha told reporters on Friday.

The government is looking to ease norms for the entry of foreign investors as part of efforts to attract more capital inflows to bridge its widening current account deficit.

