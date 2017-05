MUMBAI, July 13 India has raised the minimum contract size for equity derivatives to 500,000 rupees ($7,870) from 200,000 rupees earlier, the market regulator said in a circular on Monday.

The new provision shall be made effective from the next trading day after expiry of October 2015 contracts. ($1 = 63.5328 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)