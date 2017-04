A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Nifty falls 1 percent, tracking weaker Asian equities.

Wall Street falls and tensions over Ukraine weigh on sentiment.

Banks fall after surge in bond yields raises concerns about the value of their debt holdings.

Debt markets hit after RBI cuts in statutory liquidity ratio and hold-to-maturity ceiling raise worries about new supplies.

ICICI Bank Ltd (ICBK.NS) falls 2.68 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd (HDBK.NS) is down 1.18 percent.

(Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)