MUMBAI Indian stock, debt and currency markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday.

The benchmark Sensex rose 1.53 percent, or 290.30 points, to end at 19,270.06, gaining for a third consecutive session on Friday and ending at its highest since August 14.

The broader Nifty rose 1.56 percent, or 87.45 points, to end at 5,680.40.

The rupee rose 1.2 percent to close at 65.24/25 to the dollar, further building on a 1.6 percent rise on Thursday following the euphoria at the debut of new central governor Raghuram Rajan.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield surged 21 basis points to 8.63 percent.

