People hold portraits of Babasaheb Ambedkar at the Chaityabhoomi area at Shivaji Park in Mumbai December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Indian markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday.

The partially convertible rupee closed at 60.1750/1850 per dollar on Friday compared with its previous close of 60.07/08.

The Sensex fell 0.38 percent, or 86.37 points, to end at 22,628.96 on Friday. The Nifty lost 0.3 percent, or 20.10 points, to end at 6,776.30.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 6 basis points at 8.94 percent.

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 3 bps at 8.50 percent, while the one-year rate ended 1 bp lower at 8.59 percent.

(Reporting by Mumbai markets team)