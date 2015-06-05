Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI The Nifty fell for a fifth consecutive session on Friday to post its worst weekly fall since December 2011, continuing to reel after a forecast for weaker-than-expected monsoon raised fears the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would not cut rates again this year.

Share markets have accelerated losses since the forecast on Tuesday, which came on the day the central bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points but warned that future easing would depend on how the monsoon impacts domestic inflation.

The Nifty fell 0.2 percent to 8,114.70 on Friday, bringing its weekly loss to 3.78 percent - the biggest since a 4.4 percent fall in December 2011.

The benchmark Sensex fell 0.17 percent to 26,768.49, down 3.81 percent for the week, the biggest weekly fall since a 3.89 percent decline in December 2014.

(Reporting by Rafael Nam and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)