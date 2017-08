A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, June 29, 2015.

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian markets are closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Wednesday.

The broader NSE Nifty rose 0.86 percent on Monday, its biggest one-day percentage gain since July 10, while the benchmark BSE Sensex gained 0.75 percent.

The benchmark 10-year note rose 2 basis points to 6.52 percent on Monday, while the rupee ended at 64.12 per dollar, largely unchanged from its previous close of 64.13.