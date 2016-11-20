Indian markets experienced unabated selling pressure in the aftermath of the government’s demonetisation drive. FIIs turned net sellers to the tune of $986 million and the Nifty closed the week at 8,074, down 2.7 percent.

The broader markets witnessed heavy selling with mid-cap and small-cap indexes falling by 3 percent and 5 percent respectively. The rupee was almost at a nine-month low after falling below the psychologically important level of 68 against the dollar as sentiment turned bearish on a combination of growing expectations of a U.S. rate hike and gains in dollar along with FII outflows.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. central bank could hike rates "relatively soon", and the futures markets have been pricing in the probability of a 25 bps hike when the Fed meets on December 14. The U.S. dollar has been rallying since Donald Trump became President-elect on expectations that he will focus on protectionism and fiscal expansion, which would lead to higher spending. U.S. bond yields surged, triggering concerns that a higher interest rate in the U.S. will spark capital outflows from emerging markets.

India’s shock decision to ban high-value currency notes will affect the country’s immediate growth prospects. The banking machinery is completely tied up with collection and exchange of the discontinued currencies, while trades dependent on cash are struggling due to currency shortage. Rural India seems to be taking the brunt, especially farmers. Consumers are prioritising their needs with discretionary spends being assigned the least weightage. Though various measures are being taken by the government to mitigate hardships, it will take a few weeks for things to return to anywhere near normalcy.

The eventual effect of demonetisation to fight black money is not yet known but I believe the exercise will result in partial redistribution of wealth and additional fund flows into the government’s coffers. This could lead to a sudden spurt in consumption after a lull, followed by increased government spending on infrastructure to kick-start the economy. The government has another 24 months before the election process gets underway in 2019. The Union Budget which is scheduled for February 1 may focus on speeding up the economic recovery. In the meantime, tax compliance would progressively become a virtue.

In some stock specific action, Tata Steel and Tata Motors were prominent losers in the index after reporting disappointing earnings. Flushed with excess liquidity, major banks including ICICI and the HDFC Bank lowered fixed deposit rates by up to 0.25 percent after a surge in deposits following demonetisation. The lowering of rates may lead to a reduction in lending rate as well in the next few days. With inflation remaining benign and industrial production stagnating, there are increasing expectations of a rate cut in the upcoming RBI monetary policy.

On the macro front, retail inflation dipped to 4.2 percent in October from 4.39 percent in September. Core CPI inflation was nearly flat at 4.81 percent in October. Trade deficit in October widened to $10.16 billion from $8.34 billion in the previous month. Meanwhile, IIP rose 0.7 percent in September on a yearly basis after contracting 0.7 percent in August.

The winter session of parliament which began on November 16 has made little progress in three days due to adjournments amid opposition protest over the government’s demonetisation drive. Nineteen legislative bills have been lined up for debate and passage during the session which ends on December 16, including The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, The Consumer Protection Bill, The Employee Compensation Bill and Factories Amendment Bill.

Crude oil prices are expected to be volatile ahead of the OPEC meeting on November 30 where members will try and strike a deal to cut output and stabilise prices. The group had agreed in September to limit production but had not set out how much each individual member should cut.

The Nifty is expected to be range-bound in the coming week between 8,000 to 8,250 points with heighten volatility because of the expiry of derivatives contracts. A close below 8,000 could trigger another panic which could lead to a quick bottom at 7,800-7,850 levels, but that probability is low. However, it would be prudent to be ready with liquid funds for this eventuality. I would continue to recommend investing over the next few weeks as markets consolidate before the next rally in the New Year.