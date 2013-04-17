* Reliance Industries falls most in 6 mths after March earnings * IT stocks fall on fears of higher U.S. visa costs * Rate-sensitive stocks rise on rate cut hopes By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, April 17 Indian shares came off two-week highs to end flat on Wednesday as Reliance Industries fell after posting quarterly revenues that missed analyst estimates and after software services exporters fell on concerns about potentially higher U.S. visa costs. A fall in European stocks as investors switched to stronger markets in the United States and Asia, where economic growth prospects are brighter due to massive central bank stimulus, also pulled down local shares. However, rate-sensitive stocks continued to gain on hopes of a rate cut at the central bank's rate-setting meeting on May 3 on the back of easing inflation. Reliance Industries fell the most in six months, down 3.9 percent after the company's January-March quarter revenue came in below expectations. IT providers fell on worries that a bill proposing stiff fee increases and stronger visa regulation will hit their margins. Tata Consultancy Services fell 1.8 percent, while HCL Technologies Ltd. gave up early gains after better-than-expected profits, to end 1.5 percent lower. "Earnings have been mixed so far. The market is too volatile, it has become a fool's game. There is too much happening globally and locally but the net feeling in market is positive," said P. Phani Sekhar, fund manager, portfolio management services at Angel Broking. "RBI rate cut is a given now, also what happens globally should be watched." The main share index fell 0.07 percent, or 13.77 points, to 18,731.16. The 50-share NSE index ended flat at 5,688.70, with both indexes hitting their highest level since April 3 earlier in the session. ITC hit an all-time high, continuing to extend gains for a fifth session, on recent media reports of a hike in prices of some categories of cigarettes. It ended 1.7 percent higher. Rate-sensitive stocks continued to extend gains on hopes of a rate cut at the May 3 review. Lenders rose with State Bank of India gaining 2.8 percent, while auto stocks like Mahindra & Mahindra rose 4.3 percent. FACTORS TO WATCH * Yen slides as gold concerns fade * Brent falls towards $99; demand worries persist * Growth fears hit Europe stocks and oil; gold recovers * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)