MUMBAI, March 11 India's NSE index rose 0.3 percent to a third consecutive record high as lenders such as ICICI Bank extended a powerful rally on the back of signs of an improving domestic economy and hopes that easing inflation will keep interest rates steady.

Foreign investors have been the main buyers of shares, with net purchases reaching 12.54 billion rupees ($206 million) on Monday, marking a 17th consecutive buying session for a net total of about $1.6 billion, according to exchange data.

The NSE index rose as much as 0.39 percent to a record high of 6,562.85 points, and was up 0.19 percent at 0405 GMT.

The benchmark BSE index was up 0.16 percent, not far from its record high of 22,023.98 points hit on Monday.

Lenders were the leading gainers, with the NSE bank sub-index up 0.93 percent. ICICI Bank Ltd, India's biggest private sector lender, rose 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM)