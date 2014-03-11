MUMBAI, March 11 India's NSE index provisionally fell, retreating from a record high hit earlier in the day, as investors booked profits in some recent outperformers such as Reliance Industries ahead of key inflation data.

Reliance Industries Ltd provisionally fell 1.3 percent after surging 9.7 percent over the previous three sessions, while HDFC Bank Ltd lost 0.97 percent after jumping 9.8 percent over the same period.

The NSE provisionally fell 0.4 percent to end at 6,511.90, below a record high of 6,562.85 hit earlier in the day and snapping a five-day winning streak.

The BSE fell 0.4 percent to end at 21,845.18, although the index did not hit a record high on Tuesday. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)