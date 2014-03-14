MUMBAI, March 14 Indian shares provisionally edged higher on Friday as continued strong foreign buying boosted blue-chips such as Larsen & Toubro, although some caution also set in about the pace of recent gains.

Both the BSE and NSE indexes posted mild losses for the week, snapping a three-week winning streak as investors also booked profits in some recent gainers.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 0.1 percent to 21,797.16 points, while the broader NSE index provisionally rose 0.17 percent to 6,504.20 points. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)