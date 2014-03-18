MUMBAI, March 18 Indian shares hit a record high on Tuesday as continued strong buying by foreign investors boosted blue chips, while Maruti Suzuki surged after agreeing to seek minority approval for a plan by promoter Suzuki Motor Corp to set up a plant in India.

India's broader NSE index gained as much as 1.1 percent to a record high of 6,574.95 points, surpassing its previous record high of 6,562.85 points hit on March 11.

Meanwhile, the benchmark index rose as much as 1.1 percent to an all-time high of 22,040.72 points, surpassing its previous record of 22,023.98 hit on March 10.

Maruti Suzuki Ltd gained as much as 9.8 percent after the auto maker said on Saturday it would seek minority shareholder approval for a plan to outsource production at a new factory to its largest shareholder, Suzuki Motor Corp, after its leading investors opposed the move.

