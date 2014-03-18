MUMBAI, March 18 Indian shares hit a record high
on Tuesday as continued strong buying by foreign investors
boosted blue chips, while Maruti Suzuki surged after agreeing to
seek minority approval for a plan by promoter Suzuki Motor Corp
to set up a plant in India.
India's broader NSE index gained as much as 1.1
percent to a record high of 6,574.95 points, surpassing its
previous record high of 6,562.85 points hit on March 11.
Meanwhile, the benchmark index rose as much as 1.1
percent to an all-time high of 22,040.72 points, surpassing its
previous record of 22,023.98 hit on March 10.
Maruti Suzuki Ltd gained as much as 9.8 percent
after the auto maker said on Saturday it would seek minority
shareholder approval for a plan to outsource production at a new
factory to its largest shareholder, Suzuki Motor Corp,
after its leading investors opposed the move.
(Reporting by Indu Lal and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael
Nam)