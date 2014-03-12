MUMBAI, March 12 Indian shares edged higher on Wednesday, provisionally posting their sixth gain in seven sessions as drug makers and software services exporters such as Tata Consultancy Services recovered from recent steep losses.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 0.18 percent, still within touch of a record high of 22,023.98 hit on Tuesday. The broader NSE index rose 0.08 percent.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gained 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)