MUMBAI May 31 India's NSE index fell as much as 2.1 percent on Friday as lenders such as ICICI Bank Ltd reeled after economic growth data came in line with expectations, dashing hopes the central bank would cut interest rates next month.

The NSE index fell to as low as 5,998.05 points and was down 2 percent at 0909 GMT. The BSE index fell as much 2 percent and was down 1.9 percent.

ICICI Bank fell 2.3 percent. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Sunil Nair)