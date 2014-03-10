MUMBAI, March 10 Indian shares briefly a record high on Monday on the back of continued strong foreign buying in blue chips such as HDFC Bank, but edged lower soon afterwards on profit-taking and because of falls in regional shares.

The benchmark BSE index's all-time high of 22,005.54 points marked its third consecutive record high in as many sessions, while the broader NSE index's hit a second consecutive milestone at 6,545.10 points.

Foreign investors posted on Friday their biggest daily purchases since Dec. 9, or a net 25.77 billion rupees ($420.73 million). That marked a 16th consecutive buying session for a net total of about $1.4 billion.

However, both the BSE and NSE edged lower after hitting their respective record highs, tracking a slide in Asian shares on the back of disappointing Chinese trade data and uncertainty over the crisis in Ukraine. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Rafael Nam)