US STOCKS-Wall St dips on Trump protectionism, Qualcomm drag
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to market close)
MUMBAI, March 10 Indian shares briefly a record high on Monday on the back of continued strong foreign buying in blue chips such as HDFC Bank, but edged lower soon afterwards on profit-taking and because of falls in regional shares.
The benchmark BSE index's all-time high of 22,005.54 points marked its third consecutive record high in as many sessions, while the broader NSE index's hit a second consecutive milestone at 6,545.10 points.
Foreign investors posted on Friday their biggest daily purchases since Dec. 9, or a net 25.77 billion rupees ($420.73 million). That marked a 16th consecutive buying session for a net total of about $1.4 billion.
However, both the BSE and NSE edged lower after hitting their respective record highs, tracking a slide in Asian shares on the back of disappointing Chinese trade data and uncertainty over the crisis in Ukraine. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to market close)
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
NEW YORK, Jan 23 U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as early moves from President Donald Trump highlighting a protectionist stance on trade gave investors cause to rethink the post-election rally.