A man dressed as Hindu Lord Shiva performs during a religious procession ahead of the Hindu festival of Maha Shivaratri, in Jammu February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

MUMBAI Indian share, bond, and FX markets will be closed on Friday for Shivratri holiday. Trading will resume on Monday.

The broader NSE share index Nifty rose 0.1 percent to 8,939.5, its highest close since Sept. 8, 2016. The benchmark BSE index Sensex closed 0.1 percent up at 28,892.97.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 2 basis points to 6.91 percent from the previous close, while the rupee strengthened to 66.8250/66.8350 a dollar, the highest since Nov. 10, compared with its previous close of 66.9675/66.9775.

(Reporting by India markets team)