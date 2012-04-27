April 27 STOCKS ----------------------- The main 30-share BSE index up 0.27 percent at 17,177 and the 50-share NSE index up 0.35 percent at 5,207.70 points led by gains in banking stocks, specifically India's top private lender ICICI Bank, which rose 2.6 percent on hopes Jan-March earnings will top estimates. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis point to 8.61 percent ahead of a 160 billion rupees ($3.05 billion) debt sale. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee at 52.68 to the dollar, down from Thursday's close of 52.55/56 due to some dollar demand from oil importers, but positive local stocks deflected some pressure. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The one-year swap rate was down 3 basis points at 7.94 percent, and 5-year rate was at 7.59 percent, down 5 basis points. CALL MONEY -------------------- The interbank call money rate climbed higher to 8.30/8.35 percent due to three-day fund needs. It had closed at 8.10/8.20 percent on Thursday for one-day loans. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)