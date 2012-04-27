April 27 STOCKS ----------------------- India's main indexes ended flat on Friday, as gains in ICICI Bank after its better-than-expected results were offset by continued profit-taking in recent outperformers such as ITC, reflecting the deep uncertainty by investors. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.65 percent as selling comes in after bullish auction cutoffs. Traders are fearing illiquidity of the benchmark paper after 700 billion rupees of outstanding after this auction. RUPEE -------------- The rupee settled flat at 52.54/55 to the dollar against 52.55/56 on Thursday, falling nearly 1 percent in the week. The rupee fell for a fourth consecutive week, marked by a downgrade of the country's outlook by rating agency Standard & Poor's. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The one-year swap rate ended flat at 7.97 percent, and 5-year rate was at 7.60 percent, down 4 basis points. CALL MONEY -------------------- The interbank call money rate climbed higher to 8.30/8.35 percent due to three-day fund needs. It had closed at 8.10/8.20 percent on Thursday for one-day loans. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)