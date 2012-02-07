STOCKS
The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.58
percent at 17,603.94 and the 50-share Nifty was 0.60
percent lower at 5,329.65 on profit-taking.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond
was steady at 8.18 percent as a large section of
traders was on the sidelines awaiting clarity on whether the
Reserve Bank of India would buy bonds to ease tight liquidity
this week.
RUPEE
The rupee was off highs at 49.00/49.01 to the dollar, versus
Monday's close of 49.05/06, as local shares turned negative and
worries over euro zone debt crisis hurt.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.33
percent from 7.29 percent on Monday, while the one-year rate
was at 8.08 percent from 8.05 percent.
CALL MONEY
The one-day cash rate was 8.60/8.65 percent, steady from
Monday's close, as demand subdued in the second week of the
two-week reporting cycle.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange
of India was up 12 rupees at 27,948 rupees per 10 grams.
BSE INDICES
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 17603.94 -0.58
DOLLEX-30 2951.31 -0.52
DOLLEX-100 1944.37 -0.63
DOLLEX-200 732.59 -0.66
BSE-100 9209.71 -0.63
BSE-200 2156.12 -0.66
BSE-500 6736.36 -0.64
BSE MID-CAP 6069.7 -0.86
BSE SMALL-CAP 6743.54 -0.57
BSE AUTO 9510.93 -0.97
BSE-CG 10235.52 -2.19
BSE-CD 5904.05 0.18
BSE-FMCG 4125.32 0.1
BSE-HC 6379.68 -0.38
BSE IPO 1516.19 -1.21
BSE-IT 5921.48 -0.47
BSE METALS 11872.34 -1.63
BSE OIL & GAS 8741.91 0.59
BSE POWER 2130.85 -1.92
BSE REALTY 1824.61 -1.63
BSE-PSU 7551.71 -0.49
BSE-TECK 3554.61 -0.99
BSE BANKEX 11834.06 0.3
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1145.95 -0.59
S&P CNX NIFTY 5329.65 -0.6
(Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)