STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.58 percent at 17,603.94 and the 50-share Nifty was 0.60 percent lower at 5,329.65 on profit-taking. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was steady at 8.18 percent as a large section of traders was on the sidelines awaiting clarity on whether the Reserve Bank of India would buy bonds to ease tight liquidity this week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was off highs at 49.00/49.01 to the dollar, versus Monday's close of 49.05/06, as local shares turned negative and worries over euro zone debt crisis hurt. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.33 percent from 7.29 percent on Monday, while the one-year rate was at 8.08 percent from 8.05 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was 8.60/8.65 percent, steady from Monday's close, as demand subdued in the second week of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 12 rupees at 27,948 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17603.94 -0.58 DOLLEX-30 2951.31 -0.52 DOLLEX-100 1944.37 -0.63 DOLLEX-200 732.59 -0.66 BSE-100 9209.71 -0.63 BSE-200 2156.12 -0.66 BSE-500 6736.36 -0.64 BSE MID-CAP 6069.7 -0.86 BSE SMALL-CAP 6743.54 -0.57 BSE AUTO 9510.93 -0.97 BSE-CG 10235.52 -2.19 BSE-CD 5904.05 0.18 BSE-FMCG 4125.32 0.1 BSE-HC 6379.68 -0.38 BSE IPO 1516.19 -1.21 BSE-IT 5921.48 -0.47 BSE METALS 11872.34 -1.63 BSE OIL & GAS 8741.91 0.59 BSE POWER 2130.85 -1.92 BSE REALTY 1824.61 -1.63 BSE-PSU 7551.71 -0.49 BSE-TECK 3554.61 -0.99 BSE BANKEX 11834.06 0.3 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1145.95 -0.59 S&P CNX NIFTY 5329.65 -0.6 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)