STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended down 0.48 percent at 17,622.45 and the 50-share Nifty closed 0.49 percent lower at 5,335.15 as investors booked profits after the main index rallied 5 percent over five sessions. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond at 8.19 percent, up just one basis point from previous close, as a large section of traders were on the sidelines awaiting clarity on whether the Reserve Bank of India would buy bonds to ease tight liquidity this week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was off highs at 48.9975/49.0000 to the dollar, versus Monday's close of 49.05/06, as local shares turned negative and worries over euro zone debt crisis hurt. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.33 percent from 7.29 percent on Monday, while the one-year rate was at 8.08 percent from 8.05 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was 8.70/8.80 percent, versus Monday's close of 8.60/65 percent, as banks continued to cover positions. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 22 rupees at 27,914 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17622.45 -0.48 DOLLEX-30 2953.26 -0.46 DOLLEX-100 1944.97 -0.59 DOLLEX-200 732.82 -0.63 BSE-100 9210.67 -0.62 BSE-200 2156.34 -0.65 BSE-500 6738.02 -0.61 BSE MID-CAP 6073.11 -0.81 BSE SMALL-CAP 6751.98 -0.44 BSE AUTO 9498.2 -1.1 BSE-CG 10225.29 -2.29 BSE-CD 5928.98 0.61 BSE-FMCG 4132.79 0.28 BSE-HC 6403.3 -0.01 BSE IPO 1516.65 -1.18 BSE-IT 5898.38 -0.86 BSE METALS 11855.77 -1.77 BSE OIL & GAS 8766.75 0.88 BSE POWER 2129.56 -1.98 BSE REALTY 1816.01 -2.1 BSE-PSU 7564.72 -0.31 BSE-TECK 3546.88 -1.21 BSE BANKEX 11864.62 0.56 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1146.39 -0.55