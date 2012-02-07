STOCKS
The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended down 0.48
percent at 17,622.45 and the 50-share Nifty closed 0.49
percent lower at 5,335.15 as investors booked profits after the
main index rallied 5 percent over five sessions.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond
at 8.19 percent, up just one basis point from
previous close, as a large section of traders were on the
sidelines awaiting clarity on whether the Reserve Bank of India
would buy bonds to ease tight liquidity this week.
RUPEE
The rupee was off highs at 48.9975/49.0000 to the dollar,
versus Monday's close of 49.05/06, as local shares turned
negative and worries over euro zone debt crisis hurt.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.33
percent from 7.29 percent on Monday, while the one-year rate
was at 8.08 percent from 8.05 percent.
CALL MONEY
The one-day cash rate was 8.70/8.80 percent, versus Monday's
close of 8.60/65 percent, as banks continued to cover positions.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange
of India was down 22 rupees at 27,914 rupees per 10 grams.
BSE INDICES
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 17622.45 -0.48
DOLLEX-30 2953.26 -0.46
DOLLEX-100 1944.97 -0.59
DOLLEX-200 732.82 -0.63
BSE-100 9210.67 -0.62
BSE-200 2156.34 -0.65
BSE-500 6738.02 -0.61
BSE MID-CAP 6073.11 -0.81
BSE SMALL-CAP 6751.98 -0.44
BSE AUTO 9498.2 -1.1
BSE-CG 10225.29 -2.29
BSE-CD 5928.98 0.61
BSE-FMCG 4132.79 0.28
BSE-HC 6403.3 -0.01
BSE IPO 1516.65 -1.18
BSE-IT 5898.38 -0.86
BSE METALS 11855.77 -1.77
BSE OIL & GAS 8766.75 0.88
BSE POWER 2129.56 -1.98
BSE REALTY 1816.01 -2.1
BSE-PSU 7564.72 -0.31
BSE-TECK 3546.88 -1.21
BSE BANKEX 11864.62 0.56
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1146.39 -0.55
