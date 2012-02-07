STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended down 0.48 percent at 17,622.45 and the 50-share Nifty closed 0.49 percent lower at 5,335.15 as investors locked in profits after the government forecast growth may dip below 7 percent, the slowest pace since the 2008 financial crisis. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended at 8.19 percent, up one basis point from its previous close, as traders were on the sidelines awaiting clarity on whether the Reserve Bank of India would buy bonds to ease tight liquidity this week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended down at 49.19/49.20 to the dollar, versus Monday's close of 49.05/06, in volatile trade as oil importers' demand for the greenback and a negative local share market offset comfort from dollar inflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 7.33 percent from 7.29 percent on Monday, while the one-year rate settled at 8.09 percent from 8.05 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate ended at 8.70/8.75 percent, versus Monday's close of 8.60/65 percent, as banks continued to cover positions. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 1 rupee at 27,935 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17622.45 -0.48 DOLLEX-30 2953.26 -0.46 DOLLEX-100 1944.97 -0.59 DOLLEX-200 732.82 -0.63 BSE-100 9210.67 -0.62 BSE-200 2156.34 -0.65 BSE-500 6738.02 -0.61 BSE MID-CAP 6073.11 -0.81 BSE SMALL-CAP 6751.98 -0.44 BSE AUTO 9498.2 -1.1 BSE-CG 10225.29 -2.29 BSE-CD 5928.98 0.61 BSE-FMCG 4132.79 0.28 BSE-HC 6403.3 -0.01 BSE IPO 1516.65 -1.18 BSE-IT 5898.38 -0.86 BSE METALS 11855.77 -1.77 BSE OIL & GAS 8766.75 0.88 BSE POWER 2129.56 -1.98 BSE REALTY 1816.01 -2.1 BSE-PSU 7564.72 -0.31 BSE-TECK 3546.88 -1.21 BSE BANKEX 11864.62 0.56 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1146.39 -0.55 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)