STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 0.73 percent at 17,751.7 and the 50-share Nifty 0.78 percent higher at 5376.8, led by energy conglomerate Reliance Industries and software services exporters Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond at 8.23 percent, sharply higher than Tuesday's close of 8.19 percent, as the Reserve Bank of India held back from announcing a debt buy through open market operation on Tuesday to support this week's auction. Separately, Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn indicated the RBI will continue to buy bonds through open market operations (OMOs) and said there was no decision to stop them. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 49.07/08 to the dollar, stronger than Tuesday's close of 49.19/49.20, on optimism Greece will soon agree to a bailout deal it needs to avoid a disorderly default. But strong dollar demand from importers weighed. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.38 percent from 7.33 percent on Tuesday, while the one-year rate was at 8.14 percent from 8.09 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.65/8.70 percent, lower than 8.70/8.75 percent on Tuesday, as demand for funds was lower as the two-week reporting period nears end. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 3 rupee at 28,370 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17751.7 0.73 DOLLEX-30 2969.49 0.55 DOLLEX-100 1957.06 0.62 DOLLEX-200 737.61 0.65 BSE-100 9284.02 0.8 BSE-200 2174.21 0.83 BSE-500 6795.53 0.85 BSE MID-CAP 6146.24 1.2 BSE SMALL-CAP 6842.41 1.34 BSE AUTO 9601.69 1.09 BSE-CG 10343.58 1.16 BSE-CD 6022.78 1.58 BSE-FMCG 4160.31 0.67 BSE-HC 6425.15 0.34 BSE IPO 1537.09 1.35 BSE-IT 5981.38 1.41 BSE METALS 12079.25 1.88 BSE OIL & GAS 8861.01 1.08 BSE POWER 2159.88 1.42 BSE REALTY 1865.36 2.72 BSE-PSU 7632.58 0.9 BSE-TECK 3558.98 0.34 BSE BANKEX 11890.61 0.22 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1151.43 0.44 S&P CNX NIFTY 5376.8 0.78 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)