STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.64 percent at 17,735.89 and the 50-share Nifty 0.73 percent higher at 5,374.3, led by software companies and Reliance Industries. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.25 percent, sharply higher than Tuesday's close of 8.19 percent, after the Reserve Bank of India did not announce a debt buy on Tuesday to support this week's auction. Separately, Subir Gokarn, a deputy RBI governor, indicated the RBI will continue to buy bonds through open market operations and said there was no decision to stop them. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 49.05/06 to the dollar, stronger than Tuesday's close of 49.19/49.20, on gains in local equities and optimism Greece will soon agree to the bailout deal it needs to avoid a disorderly default. But strong dollar demand from importers weighed. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.45 percent from 7.33 percent on Tuesday, while the one-year rate was at 8.17 percent from 8.09 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.60/8.65 percent, lower than 8.70/8.75 percent on Tuesday, as demand for funds tapered off towards the end of a two-week reporting period nears. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 3 rupee at 28,376 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17735.89 0.64 DOLLEX-30 2968.52 0.52 DOLLEX-100 1957.67 0.65 DOLLEX-200 737.86 0.69 BSE-100 9282.15 0.78 BSE-200 2173.83 0.81 BSE-500 6795.13 0.85 BSE MID-CAP 6151.68 1.29 BSE SMALL-CAP 6838.54 1.28 BSE AUTO 9594.82 1.02 BSE-CG 10349.32 1.21 BSE-CD 6032.5 1.75 BSE-FMCG 4128.84 -0.1 BSE-HC 6405.4 0.03 BSE IPO 1538.25 1.42 BSE-IT 5997.13 1.67 BSE METALS 12099.13 2.05 BSE OIL & GAS 8845.55 0.9 BSE POWER 2164.92 1.66 BSE REALTY 1872.08 3.09 BSE-PSU 7639.42 0.99 BSE-TECK 3562.33 0.44 BSE BANKEX 11896.92 0.27 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1150.76 0.38 S&P CNX NIFTY 5374.3 0.73 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)