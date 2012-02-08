STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.39 percent at 17,691.1 and the 50-share Nifty 0.52 percent higher at 5,363.15, led by software companies and Reliance Industries. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.24 percent, higher than Tuesday's close of 8.19 percent, after the Reserve Bank of India did not announce a debt buy on Tuesday to support this week's auction. Separately, Subir Gokarn, a deputy RBI governor, indicated the RBI will continue to buy bonds through open market operations and said there was no decision to stop them. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 49.1450/1700 to the dollar, slightly stronger than Tuesday's close of 49.19/49.20, on gains in local equities and optimism Greece will soon agree to the bailout deal it needs to avoid a disorderly default. But strong dollar demand from importers weighed. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.39 percent from 7.33 percent on Tuesday, while the one-year rate was at 8.15 percent from 8.09 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.70/80 percent, little changed from 8.70/8.75 percent on Tuesday, as demand for funds tapered off towards the end of a two-week reporting period nears. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 11 rupee at 28,383 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17691.1 0.39 DOLLEX-30 2955.75 0.08 DOLLEX-100 1949.88 0.25 DOLLEX-200 735.08 0.31 BSE-100 9264.08 0.58 BSE-200 2170.06 0.64 BSE-500 6783.5 0.67 BSE MID-CAP 6151.98 1.3 BSE SMALL-CAP 6802 0.74 BSE AUTO 9545.71 0.5 BSE-CG 10306 0.79 BSE-CD 6095.11 2.8 BSE-FMCG 4140.37 0.18 BSE-HC 6398.9 -0.07 BSE IPO 1536.01 1.28 BSE-IT 5994.77 1.63 BSE METALS 12023.84 1.42 BSE OIL & GAS 8859.57 1.06 BSE POWER 2158.31 1.35 BSE REALTY 1866.87 2.8 BSE-PSU 7621.74 0.75 BSE-TECK 3559.51 0.36 BSE BANKEX 11840.15 -0.21 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1150.09 0.32 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)