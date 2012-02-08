STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended up 0.48 percent at 17,707.32 and the 50-share Nifty closed 0.62 percent higher at 5,368.15, helped by a rally in software stocks including Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys Technologies and gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended at 8.23 percent, higher than Tuesday's close of 8.19 percent, after the Reserve Bank of India did not announce a debt buy on Tuesday to support this week's auction. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended at 49.15/16 to the dollar, slightly stronger than Tuesday's close of 49.19/49.20, supported by dollar inflows, but a pick-up in greenback buying by local companies and fears of profit-booking after last month's sharp rally kept the mood jittery. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 7.38 percent from 7.33 percent on Tuesday, while the one-year rate closed at 8.15 percent from 8.09 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate closed at 8.75/80 percent, marginally higher from 8.70/8.75 percent on Tuesday, on last minute spike in demand. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 42 rupees at 28,415 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17707.32 0.48 DOLLEX-30 2956.92 0.12 DOLLEX-100 1950.69 0.29 DOLLEX-200 735.39 0.35 BSE-100 9270.75 0.65 BSE-200 2171.63 0.71 BSE-500 6788.91 0.76 BSE MID-CAP 6161.39 1.45 BSE SMALL-CAP 6812.15 0.89 BSE AUTO 9565.55 0.71 BSE-CG 10333.16 1.05 BSE-CD 6107.13 3 BSE-FMCG 4136.5 0.09 BSE-HC 6394.04 -0.14 BSE IPO 1537.41 1.37 BSE-IT 5997.48 1.68 BSE METALS 12046.13 1.61 BSE OIL & GAS 8862.96 1.1 BSE POWER 2159.14 1.39 BSE REALTY 1868.89 2.91 BSE-PSU 7619.38 0.72 BSE-TECK 3558.35 0.32 BSE BANKEX 11849.22 -0.13 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1151.33 0.43 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)