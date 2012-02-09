STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.42 percent at 17,633.61 and the 50-share Nifty 0.39 percent lower at 5,347.25, as investors booked gains after a recent rally and awaited Greece's debt talks to reach a deal. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond at 8.25 percent higher than Wednesday's close of 8.23 percent, weighed by the absence of a debt buy announcement by the Reserve Bank of India this week, while traders avoided building positions ahead of Friday's $2.4 billion debt sale. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 49.37/38 to the dollar, weaker than Wednesday's close of 49.15/49.16, weighed by dollar purchases by some state-owned banks, negative local equities and caution over prolonged Greek bailout discussions. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.42 percent from 7.38 percent on Wednesday, while the one-year rate at 8.20 percent from 8.15 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.70/8.75 percent, marginally lower than 8.75/80 percent at Wednesday's close, as demand tapers off towards the end of the two-week reporting period. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17633.61 -0.42 DOLLEX-30 2933.24 -0.8 DOLLEX-100 1938.89 -0.6 DOLLEX-200 731.31 -0.55 BSE-100 9250.27 -0.22 BSE-200 2167.93 -0.17 BSE-500 6780.64 -0.12 BSE MID-CAP 6183.87 0.36 BSE SMALL-CAP 6843.45 0.46 BSE AUTO 9582.79 0.18 BSE-CG 10302.79 -0.29 BSE-CD 6136.91 0.49 BSE-FMCG 4130.2 -0.15 BSE-HC 6396.13 0.03 BSE IPO 1546.49 0.59 BSE-IT 5938.96 -0.98 BSE METALS 11979.6 -0.55 BSE OIL & GAS 8822.9 -0.45 BSE POWER 2170.22 0.51 BSE REALTY 1872.1 0.17 BSE-PSU 7630.98 0.15 BSE-TECK 3527.6 -0.86 BSE BANKEX 11865.46 0.14 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1147 -0.38 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI)