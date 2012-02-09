STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.24 percent at 17,665.06 points and the 50-share Nifty was 0.16 percent lower at 5,359.3, as investors booked gains after a recent rally and waited for Greece to reach a deal on bailout funds. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.26 percent, compared with Wednesday's close of 8.23 percent, weighed by the absence of a debt buy announcement by the central bank this week, while traders avoided building positions ahead of Friday's $2.4 billion debt sale. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 49.32/33 to the dollar, weaker than Wednesday's close of 49.15/49.16, hurt by dollar purchases by some state-run banks, negative local equities and caution over prolonged Greek bailout discussions. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.44 percent from 7.38 percent on Wednesday, while the one-year rate was at 8.22 percent from 8.15 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 8.65/8.70 percent, marginally lower than 8.75/80 percent at Wednesday's close, as demand tapered off towards the end of a two-week reporting period. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 150 rupees at 28,326 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17665.06 -0.24 DOLLEX-30 2940.69 -0.55 DOLLEX-100 1944.69 -0.31 DOLLEX-200 733.56 -0.25 BSE-100 9271.37 0.01 BSE-200 2173.07 0.07 BSE-500 6797.45 0.13 BSE MID-CAP 6212.51 0.83 BSE SMALL-CAP 6877.2 0.95 BSE AUTO 9668.31 1.07 BSE-CG 10313.21 -0.19 BSE-CD 6125.86 0.31 BSE-FMCG 4129.9 -0.16 BSE-HC 6397.42 0.05 BSE IPO 1552.6 0.99 BSE-IT 5982.16 -0.26 BSE METALS 12002.88 -0.36 BSE OIL & GAS 8799.3 -0.72 BSE POWER 2175.25 0.75 BSE REALTY 1906.67 2.02 BSE-PSU 7637.79 0.24 BSE-TECK 3548.7 -0.27 BSE BANKEX 11898.54 0.42 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1149.51 -0.16 S&P CNX NIFTY 5359.3 -0.16 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)