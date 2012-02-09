STOCKS
The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.24
percent at 17,665.06 points and the 50-share Nifty was
0.16 percent lower at 5,359.3, as investors booked gains after a
recent rally and waited for Greece to reach a deal on bailout
funds.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond
was at 8.26 percent, compared with Wednesday's
close of 8.23 percent, weighed by the absence of a debt buy
announcement by the central bank this week, while traders
avoided building positions ahead of Friday's $2.4 billion debt
sale.
RUPEE
The rupee was at 49.32/33 to the dollar, weaker than
Wednesday's close of 49.15/49.16, hurt by dollar purchases by
some state-run banks, negative local equities and caution over
prolonged Greek bailout discussions.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.44
percent from 7.38 percent on Wednesday, while the one-year rate
was at 8.22 percent from 8.15 percent.
CALL MONEY
The one-day cash rate was at 8.65/8.70 percent, marginally
lower than 8.75/80 percent at Wednesday's close, as demand
tapered off towards the end of a two-week reporting period.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange
of India was up 150 rupees at 28,326 rupees per 10 grams.
BSE INDICES
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 17665.06 -0.24
DOLLEX-30 2940.69 -0.55
DOLLEX-100 1944.69 -0.31
DOLLEX-200 733.56 -0.25
BSE-100 9271.37 0.01
BSE-200 2173.07 0.07
BSE-500 6797.45 0.13
BSE MID-CAP 6212.51 0.83
BSE SMALL-CAP 6877.2 0.95
BSE AUTO 9668.31 1.07
BSE-CG 10313.21 -0.19
BSE-CD 6125.86 0.31
BSE-FMCG 4129.9 -0.16
BSE-HC 6397.42 0.05
BSE IPO 1552.6 0.99
BSE-IT 5982.16 -0.26
BSE METALS 12002.88 -0.36
BSE OIL & GAS 8799.3 -0.72
BSE POWER 2175.25 0.75
BSE REALTY 1906.67 2.02
BSE-PSU 7637.79 0.24
BSE-TECK 3548.7 -0.27
BSE BANKEX 11898.54 0.42
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1149.51 -0.16
S&P CNX NIFTY 5359.3 -0.16
