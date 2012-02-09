STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.39
percent at 17,638.16 points and the 50-share Nifty was
0.41 percent lower at 5,346.00, as investors booked gains after
a recent rally and waited for Greece to reach a deal on bailout
funds.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond
was at 8.25 percent, up 2 basis points from
Wednesday's close, weighed by the absence of a debt buy
announcement by the central bank this week, while traders
avoided building positions ahead of Friday's $2.4 billion debt
sale.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee was at 49.39/40 to the dollar, weaker than
Wednesday's close of 49.15/49.16, hurt by dollar purchases by
some state-run banks, negative local equities and caution over
prolonged Greek bailout discussions.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.42
percent from 7.38 percent on Wednesday, while the one-year rate
was at 8.21 percent from 8.15 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The one-day cash rate was at 8.70/8.75 percent, marginally
lower than 8.75/80 percent at Wednesday's close, as demand
tapered off towards the end of a two-week reporting period.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
------------
The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange
of India was up 109 rupees at 28,285 rupees per 10 grams.
BSE INDICES
-----------------------
Indices Value %
change
SENSEX 17638.16 -0.39
DOLLEX-30 2933.15 -0.8
DOLLEX-100 1938.74 -0.61
DOLLEX-200 731.34 -0.55
BSE-100 9253.33 -0.19
BSE-200 2168.92 -0.12
BSE-500 6784.27 -0.07
BSE MID-CAP 6195.46 0.55
BSE SMALL-CAP 6863.77 0.76
BSE AUTO 9643.01 0.81
BSE-CG 10279.8 -0.52
BSE-CD 6165.39 0.95
BSE-FMCG 4124.92 -0.28
BSE-HC 6380.63 -0.21
BSE IPO 1553.13 1.02
BSE-IT 5998.84 0.02
BSE METALS 11983.43 -0.52
BSE OIL & GAS 8772.39 -1.02
BSE POWER 2169.65 0.49
BSE REALTY 1885.75 0.9
BSE-PSU 7623.14 0.05
BSE-TECK 3549.25 -0.26
BSE BANKEX 11890.52 0.35
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1147.48 -0.33
-----------------------
