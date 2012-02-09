STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.39 percent at 17,638.16 points and the 50-share Nifty was 0.41 percent lower at 5,346.00, as investors booked gains after a recent rally and waited for Greece to reach a deal on bailout funds. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.25 percent, up 2 basis points from Wednesday's close, weighed by the absence of a debt buy announcement by the central bank this week, while traders avoided building positions ahead of Friday's $2.4 billion debt sale. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 49.39/40 to the dollar, weaker than Wednesday's close of 49.15/49.16, hurt by dollar purchases by some state-run banks, negative local equities and caution over prolonged Greek bailout discussions. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.42 percent from 7.38 percent on Wednesday, while the one-year rate was at 8.21 percent from 8.15 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 8.70/8.75 percent, marginally lower than 8.75/80 percent at Wednesday's close, as demand tapered off towards the end of a two-week reporting period. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 109 rupees at 28,285 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Indices Value % change SENSEX 17638.16 -0.39 DOLLEX-30 2933.15 -0.8 DOLLEX-100 1938.74 -0.61 DOLLEX-200 731.34 -0.55 BSE-100 9253.33 -0.19 BSE-200 2168.92 -0.12 BSE-500 6784.27 -0.07 BSE MID-CAP 6195.46 0.55 BSE SMALL-CAP 6863.77 0.76 BSE AUTO 9643.01 0.81 BSE-CG 10279.8 -0.52 BSE-CD 6165.39 0.95 BSE-FMCG 4124.92 -0.28 BSE-HC 6380.63 -0.21 BSE IPO 1553.13 1.02 BSE-IT 5998.84 0.02 BSE METALS 11983.43 -0.52 BSE OIL & GAS 8772.39 -1.02 BSE POWER 2169.65 0.49 BSE REALTY 1885.75 0.9 BSE-PSU 7623.14 0.05 BSE-TECK 3549.25 -0.26 BSE BANKEX 11890.52 0.35 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1147.48 -0.33 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)