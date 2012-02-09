STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended up 0.70 percent at 17,830.75 points and the 50-share Nifty ended 0.82 percent higher at 5,412.35, as continued foreign fund inflows boosted investor confidence, with banks and automakers leading the rally. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended at 8.27 percent, up 4 basis points from Wednesday's close, as traders pared positions to make room for a $2.4 billion debt auction in the next session, with the absence of any debt buy by the central bank also weighing. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended weaker at 49.4975/5075 to the dollar from Wednesday's close of 49.1500/1600, hurt by dollar purchases by importers, which offset comfort from gains in local equities. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 7.40 percent from 7.38 percent on Wednesday, while the one-year rate ended at 8.19 percent from 8.15 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate ended marginally down at 8.70/8.75 percent from Wednesday's close of 8.75/80, as demand tapered off towards the end of a two-week reporting period. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 184 rupees at 28,360 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17830.75 0.7 DOLLEX-30 2968.17 0.38 DOLLEX-100 1960.53 0.5 DOLLEX-200 739.32 0.53 BSE-100 9346.87 0.82 BSE-200 2190.13 0.85 BSE-500 6847.44 0.86 BSE MID-CAP 6239.57 1.27 BSE SMALL-CAP 6892.49 1.18 BSE AUTO 9735.52 1.78 BSE-CG 10321.56 -0.11 BSE-CD 6185.59 1.28 BSE-FMCG 4137.62 0.03 BSE-HC 6392.38 -0.03 BSE IPO 1559.26 1.42 BSE-IT 6065.7 1.14 BSE METALS 12293.22 2.05 BSE OIL & GAS 8841.59 -0.24 BSE POWER 2186.28 1.26 BSE REALTY 1905.25 1.95 BSE-PSU 7674.32 0.72 BSE-TECK 3586.94 0.8 BSE BANKEX 12068.58 1.85 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1156.29 0.43 S&P CNX NIFTY 5412.35 0.82 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)