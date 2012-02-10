STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.12 percent at 17,852.37 points and the 50-share Nifty was 0.05 percent higher at 5,415.35, due to higher foreign fund inflows. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.24 percent, down 3 basis points from Thursday's close, as traders expected the industrial production data for December to be weaker compared with the month ago figure. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was weaker at 49.585/595 to the dollar, compared with 49.4975/5075 at Thursday's close because of robust dollar demand from the corporate sector. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was down 3 basis points at 7.37 percent, while the one-year rate was 6 basis points lower at 8.13 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The three-day cash rate was higher at 8.85/8.90, compared with 8.70/8.75 percent at Thursday's close for one-day loans, as demand from banks to meet reserve needs was stronger ahead of the weekend. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17852.37 0.12 DOLLEX-30 2954.55 -0.46 DOLLEX-100 1955.81 -0.24 DOLLEX-200 738.09 -0.17 BSE-100 9377.34 0.33 BSE-200 2198.9 0.4 BSE-500 6878.35 0.45 BSE MID-CAP 6298.16 0.94 BSE SMALL-CAP 6969.02 1.11 BSE AUTO 9826.54 0.93 BSE-CG 10401.22 0.77 BSE-CD 6222.98 0.6 BSE-FMCG 4143.45 0.14 BSE-HC 6408.91 0.26 BSE IPO 1572.47 0.85 BSE-IT 6030.56 -0.58 BSE METALS 12470.38 1.44 BSE OIL & GAS 8897.21 0.63 BSE POWER 2198.47 0.56 BSE REALTY 1905.75 0.03 BSE-PSU 7733.05 0.77 BSE-TECK 3576.19 -0.3 BSE BANKEX 12086.37 0.15 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1159.31 0.26 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)