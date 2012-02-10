STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.67 percent at 17,710.63 points and the 50-share Nifty was 0.77 percent lower at 5,370.45 after data for industrial production in December showed much sharper decline in growth than was anticipated. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.23 percent, down 4 basis points from Thursday's close, as weak industrial production growth in December reinforced view that the Reserve Bank of India is likely to aggressively ease its monetary stance. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was weaker at 49.6450/6500 to the dollar, compared with 49.4975/5075 at Thursday's close, after government data showed slackened pace of growth in industrial activity in December. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was down 2 basis points at 7.38 percent, while the one-year rate was 5 basis points lower at 8.14 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The three-day cash rate was nearly steady at 8.75/8.85 percent, compared with 8.70/8.75 percent at Thursday's close for one-day loans, as demand from banks tapered off during the session. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 22 rupees at 28,379 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17710.63 -0.67 DOLLEX-30 2929.24 -1.31 DOLLEX-100 1937.21 -1.19 DOLLEX-200 730.99 -1.13 BSE-100 9296.6 -0.54 BSE-200 2179.94 -0.47 BSE-500 6819.93 -0.4 BSE MID-CAP 6235.85 -0.06 BSE SMALL-CAP 6905.25 0.19 BSE AUTO 9747.09 0.12 BSE-CG 10316.59 -0.05 BSE-CD 6211.42 0.42 BSE-FMCG 4121.04 -0.4 BSE-HC 6354.93 -0.59 BSE IPO 1562.66 0.22 BSE-IT 6002.86 -1.04 BSE METALS 12317.36 0.2 BSE OIL & GAS 8769.88 -0.81 BSE POWER 2180.98 -0.24 BSE REALTY 1890.49 -0.77 BSE-PSU 7684.47 0.13 BSE-TECK 3563.54 -0.65 BSE BANKEX 11978.92 -0.74 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1152.07 -0.36 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)