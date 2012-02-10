STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended down 0.46 percent at 17,748.69 points and the 50-share Nifty was 0.57 percent lower at 5,381.6, giving up early gains after government data showed the country's economic output growth slowed sharply in December. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.20 percent, down 7 basis points from Thursday's close, as weak industrial production growth in December reinforced view that the Reserve Bank of India was likely to aggressively ease its monetary stance. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was weaker at 49.68/69 to the dollar, compared with 49.4975/5075 at Thursday's close, after government data showed slackened pace of growth in industrial activity in December. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was down 3 basis points at 7.37 percent, while the one-year rate was 6 basis points lower at 8.13 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The three-day cash rate was nearly steady at 8.80/8.85 percent, compared with 8.70/8.75 percent at Thursday's close for one-day loans, as demand from banks rose towards the fag end of the reporting day. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 122 rupees at 28,235 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17748.69 -0.46 DOLLEX-30 2936.94 -1.05 DOLLEX-100 1939.99 -1.05 DOLLEX-200 732.12 -0.97 BSE-100 9304.31 -0.46 BSE-200 2181.79 -0.38 BSE-500 6825.15 -0.33 BSE MID-CAP 6246.61 0.11 BSE SMALL-CAP 6890.85 -0.02 BSE AUTO 9713.36 -0.23 BSE-CG 10293.52 -0.27 BSE-CD 6168.83 -0.27 BSE-FMCG 4130.91 -0.16 BSE-HC 6347.1 -0.71 BSE IPO 1561.08 0.12 BSE-IT 6050.22 -0.26 BSE METALS 12364.36 0.58 BSE OIL & GAS 8770.65 -0.8 BSE POWER 2177.33 -0.41 BSE REALTY 1887.49 -0.93 BSE-PSU 7672.83 -0.02 BSE-TECK 3580.95 -0.17 BSE BANKEX 11986.92 -0.68 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1150.8 -0.47 S&P CNX NIFTY 5381.6 -0.57 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)