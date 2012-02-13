STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 0.09 percent at 17,764.88 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.04 percent lower at 5,379.45 points in choppy trade. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond at 8.18 percent from 8.19 percent on Friday when it fell 8 basis points, as traders expect the Reserve Bank of India to buy debt this week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 49.50/51 to the dollar, from Friday's close of 49.40/41 to the dollar, as dollar demand from oil importers' weighed. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.35 percent versus Friday's 7.37 percent, while the one-year rate at 8.10 percent from 8.12 percent in choppy trade. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.75/85 percent, higher than Friday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent, as demand picked up in the first week of the reporting cycle. On Saturday, it has closed at 8.80/85 in an illiquid market. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17764.88 0.09 DOLLEX-30 2944.98 0.27 DOLLEX-100 1944.68 0.24 DOLLEX-200 734.08 0.27 BSE-100 9308.5 0.05 BSE-200 2183.39 0.07 BSE-500 6831.24 0.09 BSE MID-CAP 6259.27 0.2 BSE SMALL-CAP 6911.61 0.3 BSE AUTO 9764.02 0.52 BSE-CG 10283.07 -0.1 BSE-CD 6195.47 0.43 BSE-FMCG 4139.16 0.2 BSE-HC 6380.99 0.53 BSE IPO 1567.15 0.39 BSE-IT 6047.02 -0.05 BSE METALS 12364.65 0 BSE OIL & GAS 8823.93 0.61 BSE POWER 2174.23 -0.14 BSE REALTY 1847.19 -2.14 BSE-PSU 7701.77 0.38 BSE-TECK 3578.06 -0.08 BSE BANKEX 11951.23 -0.3 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1154.18 0.29 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)