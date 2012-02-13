STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.02 percent at 17,744.55 points and the 50-share Nifty fell 0.11 percent to 5,375.5 points in choppy trade after weak results from a few companies, while the fall was limited by investor optimism as Greece edged closer to securing a bailout fund. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was steady at 8.19 percent from Friday's close when it fell 8 basis points, with traders expecting the Reserve Bank of India to buy debt through open market operations to support a scheduled bond auction in the week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 49.27/28 to the dollar, from Friday's close of 49.40/41 to the dollar, on foreign fund investments after the currency initially fell on import payments for oil, and traders said they were watching Greece for direction on fund flows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.33 percent versus Friday's 7.37 percent, while the one-year rate was at 8.11 percent from 8.12 percent in choppy trade. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 8.75/80 percent, higher than Friday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent, as demand picked up in the first week of the reporting cycle. On Saturday, it closed at 8.80/85 in an illiquid market. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 90 rupees at 28,170 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17744.55 -0.02 DOLLEX-30 2956.21 0.66 DOLLEX-100 1952.29 0.63 DOLLEX-200 737.06 0.67 BSE-100 9300.08 -0.05 BSE-200 2181.66 -0.01 BSE-500 6825.51 0.01 BSE MID-CAP 6258.8 0.2 BSE SMALL-CAP 6911.79 0.3 BSE AUTO 9776.68 0.65 BSE-CG 10187.53 -1.03 BSE-CD 6257.52 1.44 BSE-FMCG 4137.86 0.17 BSE-HC 6383.77 0.58 BSE IPO 1566.99 0.38 BSE-IT 6012.87 -0.62 BSE METALS 12331.83 -0.26 BSE OIL & GAS 8837.86 0.77 BSE POWER 2164.23 -0.6 BSE REALTY 1862.98 -1.3 BSE-PSU 7675.56 0.04 BSE-TECK 3558.59 -0.62 BSE BANKEX 11975.84 -0.09 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1152.74 0.17 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)