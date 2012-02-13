STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.17 percent at 17,718.4 points and the 50-share Nifty down 0.22 percent to 5,369.5 points in choppy trade as some companies posted weak earnings, but the fall was limited by investor optimism as Greece edged closer to securing a bailout fund. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was steady at 8.19 percent from Friday's close, when it fell 8 basis points, with traders expecting the Reserve Bank of India to buy debt through open market operations to support a scheduled bond auction in the week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 49.22/23 to the dollar, from Friday's close of 49.40/41 to the dollar, on robust dollar inflows after the currency fell initially on import payments for oil and traders said they were watching Greece for direction on fund flows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.33 percent versus Friday's 7.37 percent, while the one-year rate was at 8.10 percent from 8.12 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 8.75/80 percent, higher than Friday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent, as demand picked up in the first week of the reporting cycle. On Saturday, it closed at 8.80/85 in an illiquid market. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was down 105 rupees at 28,154 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDICES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 17718.4 -0.17 DOLLEX-30 2956.44 0.66 DOLLEX-100 1952.5 0.64 DOLLEX-200 737.1 0.68 BSE-100 9285.98 -0.2 BSE-200 2178.23 -0.16 BSE-500 6815.95 -0.13 BSE MID-CAP 6258.52 0.19 BSE SMALL-CAP 6899.18 0.12 BSE AUTO 9750.52 0.38 BSE-CG 10175.37 -1.15 BSE-CD 6218.85 0.81 BSE-FMCG 4127.62 -0.08 BSE-HC 6368.44 0.34 BSE IPO 1568.2 0.46 BSE-IT 6018.51 -0.52 BSE METALS 12281.7 -0.67 BSE OIL & GAS 8810.85 0.46 BSE POWER 2168.92 -0.39 BSE REALTY 1868.93 -0.98 BSE-PSU 7662.63 -0.13 BSE-TECK 3561.69 -0.54 BSE BANKEX 11964.59 -0.19 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1150.44 -0.03 S&P CNX NIFTY 5369.5 -0.22 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)